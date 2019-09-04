Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zafgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.22). Zafgen reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zafgen will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zafgen.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06.

ZFGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zafgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zafgen by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 111,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,080. Zafgen has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

