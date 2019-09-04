Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.27.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $129.83. 1,352,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -763.71, a PEG ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 1.33. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $149.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 233.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.