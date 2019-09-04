Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins set a $66.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,524,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 877,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 397,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $35.84. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,034. BRP has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

