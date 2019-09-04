Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $123.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.70 million and the highest is $125.60 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $102.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $494.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.10 million to $501.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $497.46 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $507.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

CVBF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 328,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,490. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 330,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

