Zacks: FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Given $7.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. FS KKR Capital’s rating score has improved by 16.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS KKR Capital an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,300 shares of company stock worth $105,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 557,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.65.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

