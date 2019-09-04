Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a f rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.34 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 408,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $2,608,852.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,938,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,427,279.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry purchased 137,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $873,899.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,218,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,646,735.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 163,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,775.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

