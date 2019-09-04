Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) to “Buy”

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $146.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.71. 241,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,041. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

