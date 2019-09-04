Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Citigroup started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

DOC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. 1,405,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,443.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $441,300. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,173,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 214,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.