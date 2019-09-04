Zacks: LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LAIX an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

LAIX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 5,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. LAIX has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $40.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LAIX stock. Mondrian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LAIX worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

