Zacks: Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Given $25.69 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.69 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 65 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE GTS traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 253,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,118. The firm has a market cap of $475.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $878.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 575.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

