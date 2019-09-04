Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.54 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.33. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $209,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $2,263,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,199,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,694,000 after acquiring an additional 201,326 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 371.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 73.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

