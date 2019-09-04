Zebi Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Koinex, OKEx and DDEX. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $2.13 million and $213,692.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00208230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.01265033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 615,069,617 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Hotbit, Liquid, LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.