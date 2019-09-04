zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.00 ($132.56).

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

ZO1 traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €115.40 ($134.19). 7,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.34 million and a PE ratio of -317.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.03. zooplus has a 1 year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 1 year high of €160.50 ($186.63).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

