Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $26.14 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $668.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,548 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,828 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 5.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

