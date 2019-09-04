Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.15 Million

Analysts expect that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $385.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.34 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $248.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $973,590. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,280,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,107,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

