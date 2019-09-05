-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.15. Recro Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 472.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 153.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $152,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,672. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.30.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

