$0.07 EPS Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,409,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,099 in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 19.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 308,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 3,357,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,996. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $630.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

