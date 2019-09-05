$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.45. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 1,893,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.96. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

In other W&T Offshore news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $406,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Williford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,329.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 283,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,429 in the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 587.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 451,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 446,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 394,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 329,044 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

