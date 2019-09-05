$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Harvest Capital Credit posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of HCAP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.68. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $59,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $62,980.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,532 shares of company stock valued at $182,344. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

