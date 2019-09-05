$0.26 EPS Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,650.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $150,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,474,670 shares of company stock worth $192,747,706. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. FMR LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 44.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after acquiring an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 120.6% during the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,961 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,642,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,929,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 150,080 shares during the last quarter.

FND stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 860,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

