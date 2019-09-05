$0.31 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 74,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Naveen Anand acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $2,135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $922,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

