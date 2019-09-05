$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. Preferred Apartment Communities posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 289.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 23.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,542. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

