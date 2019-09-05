$0.49 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 507,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. 149,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

