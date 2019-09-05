$143.84 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $143.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.70 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $119.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $690.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.13 million to $731.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $842.99 million, with estimates ranging from $753.28 million to $943.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

STNG traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 486,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,996. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $30.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $170,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,920,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.