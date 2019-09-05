$2.13 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Waters reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,026,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,670,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 838,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,971,000 after acquiring an additional 130,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.19. The stock had a trading volume of 466,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,278. Waters has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

