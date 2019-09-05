2,555,571 Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,555,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,949,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,101,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,580,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,291. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

