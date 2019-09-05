2,931 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:Y traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $771.09. 108,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,270. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $798.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $726.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.50.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

