$38.60 Million in Sales Expected for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to report sales of $38.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.20 million to $39.00 million. IMPINJ reported sales of $34.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year sales of $147.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $149.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $173.07 million, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $175.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.31. 16,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $308,053.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,184 shares of company stock worth $4,328,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 48,471.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

