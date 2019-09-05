39,642 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,748 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,045,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.51. 7,107,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155,441. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.