92,992 Shares in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,992 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NIC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NIC by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EGOV. TheStreet raised NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,373. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

