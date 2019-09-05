AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

AAR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.51. 150,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,241. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $562.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.49 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

