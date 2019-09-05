Acoin (ACOIN) Price Hits $0.0193 on Exchanges

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Acoin has a total market capitalization of $23,543.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Acoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000119 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003989 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info.

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

