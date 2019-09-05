Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $490,320.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Actinium has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $490,320.00 and $1,372.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000372 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 13,481,550 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.