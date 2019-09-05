Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acushnet by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after acquiring an additional 323,961 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Acushnet by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,101 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,476,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,257,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

