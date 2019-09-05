Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 27,680 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IVE stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $118.24. 92,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,892. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

