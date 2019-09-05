AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-$1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.15 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.47-1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on AeroVironment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.32.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $54.60. 17,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,878. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. AeroVironment has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $351,213.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,693.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $816,072.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,343.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock worth $4,278,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

