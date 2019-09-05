AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.59 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.47-$1.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $57.20. 6,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,878. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on AeroVironment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.32.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $351,213.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,693.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $724,493.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,347. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

