Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 737,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,660. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $50.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,381.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

