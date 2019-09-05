Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIMT. Wedbush set a $79.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 733,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,803. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,835,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,436,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

