Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.27

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 5593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

AYR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Aircastle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Aircastle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 377,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle Company Profile (NYSE:AYR)

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

