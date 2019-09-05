Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2019

Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Akebia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,885,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,623,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 346,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 848,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKBA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 22,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,977. The company has a market cap of $488.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Earnings History and Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

