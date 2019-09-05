Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.32.

Shares of AGI traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$283,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$811,494.71. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total transaction of C$134,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,477 shares in the company, valued at C$965,997.07. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,922 shares of company stock worth $1,884,583.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

