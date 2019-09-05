Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama Sells 6,300 Shares

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $143,073.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 312,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 170,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,382. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

