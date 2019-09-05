Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 1st

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ACV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 39,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.31.

In other news, insider Justin Kass sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $395,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

