Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 642,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $46,694,557. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $40.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,840.72. 3,213,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,840.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,828.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,040.38. The firm has a market cap of $885.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

