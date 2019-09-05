Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.55

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 81793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $57,485.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,192.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $79,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.