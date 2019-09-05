AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of AMETEK worth $21,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $2,732,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 705,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $14,716,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

AME stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 80,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $1,412,016.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,752.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,010 shares of company stock worth $7,786,522. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

