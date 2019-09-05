Amon Price Tops $0.0008 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. Amon has a total market cap of $470,525.00 and $13.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,628,680 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

