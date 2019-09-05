Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 93,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,390. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.