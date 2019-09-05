Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 888,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,279,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 759.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.